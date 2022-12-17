Bengals vs. Buccaneers Week 15 Final Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson out
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expectedly listed as out with a wrist injury.
Hendrickson injured his wrist in the team's Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns and was unable to practice this week. He's one of three Bengals players declared out along with tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback Mike Hilton.
Hurst will miss his second consecutive game with a calf injury after not practicing at all this week. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to once again start in his place.
Hilton's absence is certainly notable as the veteran slot cornerback missed practice all week with a knee injury. With fellow cornerback Jalen Davis listed as doubtful with a thumb injury, the Bengals might be forced to start a pair of rookie cornerbacks this week.
Daxton Hill seems primed to make his first NFL start with Hilton and Davis both likely out. Fellow rookie Cam Taylor-Britt will continue to start at cornerback as well giving the Bengals a duo of rookie corners to start against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Wide receivers Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) are both listed as questionable as well. Both Higgins and Boyd were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a full capacity on Friday. They both appear likely to play.
Wide receiver/special teamer Trent Taylor is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice all week. His game-day status is up in the air.
The Buccaneers are dealing with some injury misfortune of their own as star cornerback Jamel Dean and defensive tackle Vita Vea have been ruled out with injuries. That's two very significant losses for a Buccaneers team coming off an embarrassing 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Injury Report
- DE Trey Hendrickson - OUT
- CB Mike Hilton - OUT
- TE Hayden Hurst - OUT
- CB Jalen Davis - Doubtful
- WR Tyler Boyd - Questionable
- WR Tee Higgins - Questionable
- WR Trent Taylor - Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 Injury Report
- CB Jamel Dean - OUT
- DT Vita Vea - OUT
- OLB Genard Avery - OUT
- OLB Carl Nassib - OUT
- S Mike Edwards - Questionable
- WR Julio Jones - Questionable
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting - Questionable
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka - Questionable
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. - Questionable
- OT Tristan Wirfs - Questionable