Bengals radio broadcast: How to listen to AFC Championship vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game later today. In a highly anticipated rematch of last season's conference championship game, the Bengals will be looking to return to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
For the Bengals, they're hoping to set the record straight and prove that the 2021 season was no fluke. They're hoping to overcome numerous offensive line injuries and prove that they're the team to beat in the AFC, not their opponents.
As for the Chiefs, they're hoping to "restore order" in the AFC and overcome injuries to both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Needless to say, there's a lot at stake in tonight's game.
There are a number of ways to watch the game, but what about those who want to listen? If you are unable to watch or stream the game, here is how to access the radio broadcast.
How to listen to Bengals radio broadcast for AFC Championship game
The Bengals' flagship stations are 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN where Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will be on the call for pre-game and post-game, along with the actual game itself. Hoard handles play-by-call duties while Lapham will provide color commentary.
If you're, for some reason, interested in listening to the Chiefs' broadcast, you can tune in to their flagship station, 106.5 The Wolf, as well as their partner station, KRPS 103.3 FM.
The Bengals and Chiefs' game will kick off the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Burrowhead, sorry, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.