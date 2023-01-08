Bengals vs. Ravens Week 18 Final Injury Report: Sam Hubbard returns
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 18 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens and they've been given essentially a clean bill of health.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard is set to return after returning to practice in a full capacity on Thursday. Hubbard has missed the last two games with a calf injury but has been removed from the final injury report and does not have a game-day designation.
In fact, the only Bengals player on the team's injury report is cornerback Eli Apple who is listed as questionable with a neck injury. Apple was a limited participant in Thursday's practice but returned in a full capacity on Friday.
Head coach Zac Taylor said this week that Apple is expected to play so the Bengals should be at relatively full health ahead of their regular-season finale.
The same can't be said for their opponents, however. The Ravens will once again be without Lamar Jackson while backup Tyler Huntley is listed as questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries.
The Ravens have not named a Week 18 starter and it's unclear if Huntley will be able to play on Sunday. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown is the only other quarterback on the active roster while veteran Brett Hundley was elevated from the practice squad for this game.
Five other Ravens players are also listed as questionable for this week's game. Below is a look at the full injury report for each team.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 Injury Report
- CB Eli Apple - Questionable
Baltimore Ravens Week 18 Injury Report
- QB Lamar Jackson - OUT
- QB Tyler Huntley - Questionable
- DE Calais Campbell - Questionable
- WR DeSean Jackson - Questionable (waived)
- CB Marcus Peters - Questionable
- CB Kevon Seymour - Questionable
- CB Brandon Stephens - Questionable