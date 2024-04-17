Bengals reveal jersey numbers for new offseason additions
Now fans in Cincinnati can go buy those new jerseys.
We now know what jersey numbers all of the Cincinnati Bengals' new offseason additions will be wearing next season. This is especially exciting news for fans eager to buy a new jersey for the 2024 campaign. Here's the breakdown:
- Geno Stone: No. 22
- Vonn Bell: No. 24
- Zack Moss: No. 31
- Trent Brown: No. 77
- Mike Gesicki: No. 88
- Sheldon Rankins: No. 98
As you can see, there will be a lot of new faces -- and numbers -- in Cincinnati next season. The good news is that all of these additions project to directly fill major areas of need for the Bengals. For example, the team needed some serious help at the safety spots after last season, and the dual additions of Vonn Bell and Geno Stone should help out majorly in that department.
Similarly, the team needed a starting-caliber running back after deciding to part ways with Joe Mixon, and that got that in Zack Moss, who could potentially have a breakout season as the starting back in Cincinnati.
Then there's the lines, both offensive and defensive. The team added Trent Brown to bolster the pass protection for star quarterback Joe Burrow. On the other side of the ball they added Sheldon Rankins, who should help against the run and to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Lastly, there's Mike Gesicki, who will provide Burrow and the Bengals with a legitimate pass-catching threat from the tight end position -- something they didn't have last season. Gesicki has never had less than 20 receptions and 200 receiving yards in a single season, and he has tallied 20 touchdowns over the course of his career.
Overall, there's a lot for Bengals fans to be excited about heading into the 2024 season. The team is projected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and the new offseason additions are a big part of the reason why.