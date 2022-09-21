Bengals rookie Cordell Volson is showing signs of improvement
If there's one beacon of hope on the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line, it's rookie Cordell Volson.
The starting left guard attracted some bad press in Week 1 but has since bounced back, putting together a solid performance in Week 2's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Volson is the youngest player of the Bengals' front five, yet he arguably outplayed the likes of Alex Cappa and La'el Collins -- he graded out as the best rookie O-lineman in the league in Week 2 per Pro Football Focus.
When you're surrounded by distinguished vets, that's certainly something to be proud of.
Bengals' Cordell Volson earned an excellent pass blocking grade in Week 2
Cincy's offensive line was one of the most talked about topics of Week 2 as the front five struggled to keep Burrow upright against a stiff Cowboys pass rush.
Center Ted Karras recently said that the unit's biggest goal in 2022 is "earning Burrow's trust," and so far the most consistent member of the O-line is arguably the rookie Volson.
After handily beating Jackson Carman this offseason for the starting left guard job, the 136th pick of the 2022 draft has been making headway in becoming a reliable offensive lineman.
Volson still has the rest of the year to continue to grow into the position, but the ongoing hope is that he will keep the left guard job for this season and hopefully many more to come.
The Bengals fight an uphill battle to try and get their ring-winning campaign back on track, and it all starts in the trenches. Volson could end up playing a much larger role than expected in 2022.