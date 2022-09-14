Cordell Volson was Bengals' most notable rookie in Week 1
Many Cincinnati Bengals players stood out in Week 1's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, though not necessarily in a good way.
Joe Burrow opened the season with a four-pick performance in one of his worst games of his career to date. La'el Collins recorded a dismal pass blocking grade in his debut for Cincinnati. Another offensive lineman, Cordell Volson, also caught people's attention in Week 1 for both positive and negative reasons.
In NFL's Week 2 rookie power rankings, reporters around the league named one rookie on each team who made the biggest first impression -- good or bad -- in his league debut.
There's Jacksonville's Travon Walker who made a sizable impact in his first game as well as Washington's Jahan Dotson who got his first two touchdowns, making even Carson Wentz look good.
Bengals' Cordell Volson is singled out for poor Week 1 performance, but hope remains
For Cincinnati, Volson was handpicked as a notable first-year standout who nonetheless suffered rookie pains against the Steelers. Volson's performance in Week 1 didn't reflect how well he played this preseason, and he gets knocked down a few pegs for struggling to protect Joe Burrow.
It should be noted that the entire Bengals' offensive line underperformed and will need more time to gel together as a cohesive unit.
Volson happens to be the youngest of them all, yet his first taste of the NFL didn't go completely sour. ESPN's Ben Baby wrote there was much to look forward to regarding the fourth-round pick's development and improved play.
" Cincinnati knows Volson will have some rookie moments as he continues to adjust to the league. But his work ethic and consistency were major reasons he won the starting job and should boost the left side of the offensive line."- Ben Baby
In Week 1, Volson was matched up against Steelers' Cam Heyward, who poses as a tough opponent for both rookies and veterans alike, so Volson may deserve a little more leeway than most.
In the coming weeks, Volson will continue trying to prove he's the man for the starting left guard job. Despite his middling debut, he still has the edge ahead of Jackson Carman in 2022.