Bengals rookie receiver unlikely to see the field much in 2024, per report
Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton had a pretty impressive preseason that included eight catches for 156 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns. But despite his promising play, Burton is unlikely to see the field much as a rookie, according to a report from Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.
Don't expect Jermaine Burton to get too much playing time as a rookie
The report details some issues that the Bengals have had with Burton regarding his professionalism and mastery of the playbook since they selected him in the third round of the 2024 draft in April, and it includes an interesting tidbit about the potential for Burton to have a "redshirt" rookie season. From Dehner:
"When you consider the growth and breakout potential from [Andrei] Iosivas and [Charlie] Jones, along with the extreme reliability of Trenton Irwin, it’s a long shot Burton will participate offensively this year without a rash of injuries. They will hope he progresses and matures as the year progresses. Maybe he does. Maybe that opens opportunities. It sounds far more likely a redshirt year lies ahead than anything else for the intriguing rookie."
That's a lot to digest, especially after the impact that he had during preseason play. But, Burton was going to have an uphill battle to get playing time as a rookie anyway considering the presence of guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trenton Irwin on the roster. Plus, Iosivas was a standout for Cincinnati throughout camp. It sure doesn't sound like Burton has done much to help his own cause, though, or climbed up the depth chart at all.
Some players are able to get by on pure skill and athleticism throughout high school and even college, but that simply won't work in the NFL. Players need to put in the time both on and off of the field, come to practice ready to be coached and make sure that they know the playbook inside and out. It seems like Burton still has some growing to do in that area.
But, just because Burton has had some early issues doesn't mean he won't be able to put those issues behind him and become an impactful player for the Bengals -- even during his rookie season. After all, Burton is still just 23 years old and he clearly has the physical skills to be a good, potentially even great, receiver in the league.