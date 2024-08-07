The biggest early surprise in Cincinnati Bengals training camp
When it comes to the biggest early surprise for the Cincinnati Bengals at 2024 training camp, there are several viable candidates.
Second-year running back Chase Brown has been turning heads while getting plenty of reps with the first team offense, and third-year defensive player Dax Hill has made a smooth transition from safety to cornerback. Both of those developments are somewhat surprising, but the biggest early surprise of training camp for the Bengals has to be the play of second-year wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.
Andrei Iosivas starring at Cincinnati Bengals training camp
Iosivas had a very modest rookie campaign in 2023 playing behind the likes of Ja'marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. In 16 games (and one start) for Cincinnati as a rookie, Iosivas recorded 15 receptions for 116 yards and four touchdowns. Sure, there were some flashes, but Cincinnati's other star receivers dominated the headlines.
Heading into camp, Iosivas' development wasn't a central storyline. The long-term futures of Chase and Higgins were the main receiver-related stories, followed by the vacancy in the starting lineup created by Boyd's departure in free agency.
When it came to Boyd's potential replacement, Iosivas wasn't typically the first player mentioned. Some thought that Trenton Irwin would assume the role since he started five games for Cincinnati last season. Others pointed to rookie receiver Jermaine Burton, who the team selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Others still thought the team might even add another cheap receiver in free agency.
But with a couple weeks of camp in the books, it's Iosivas who appears to be in pole position for the starting spot. The Athletic's Paul Dehner recently labeled Iosivas as Cincinnati's "offensive star of camp." According to Dehner, Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters also recently referred to Iosivas as the team's third-best receiver (behind Chase and Tee Higgins). That's pretty high praise.
Iosivas has been running some routes as the team's top target while Chase remains on the sideline due to what appears to be a contract dispute. He also earned some major praise from Joe Burrow.
"Andrei's going to have a big year," Burrow said of Iosivas. "I'm really excited about how he's coming along. Wherever he ends up playing, whether it's outside or inside, he's able to do it all."
That third starting receiver spot certainly sounds like it Iosivas' to lose, which probably would have come as a shock to many fans in Cincinnati a month or two ago. That's why he's the biggest early surprise of camp for the Bengals.