Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Chase Brown in 2023
The Bengals drafted Brown in the fifth round this year.
In the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase Brown out of Illinois. During his final season with the Fighting Illini, Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns while hauling in another 240 yards and three scores through the air.
The Bengals lost Samaje Perine in the offseason, meaning the RB2 job behind Joe Mixon is wide open. It's more than likely Brown's to lose, especially after Trayveon Williams was injured during training camp.
What should Bengals fans expect from Chase Brown in 2023?
Brown isn't going to win the RB1 job unless Mixon gets injured but the RB2 job should be his for the taking. There's absolutely an opportunity for Brown to move up the depth chart if Mixon has another lackluster season and/or if Brown impresses.
More than likely, Brown will spend the entirety of the season as the backup option and will serve in a role similar to the one that Perine had. He'll become a very important piece of the offense should Mixon have to miss time.
There's a reason why teams don't spend first-round picks on running backs anymore and why they feel comfortable waiting until Day 3 to do so. Brown has the ability to eventually turn into the Bengals' RB1 but this year probably isn't the year that he does so.