Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Max Scharping in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't plan for Max Scharping to play meaningful snaps for them in the 2022 season but that's exactly what happened. Scharping, who was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois, was claimed off waivers by the Bengals last August after the Texans waived him.
Scharping spent most of the season on the bench but was forced to fill in at right guard after Alex Cappa was injured in the final game of the regular season. He then had to make two starts at right guard in the Bengals' three playoff games and was hit and miss.
Scharping finished the 2022 regular season with a paltry 16.1 PFF pass-blocking grade but he did finish with a respectable overall PFF grade of 60.5. In the playoffs, he finished with a 41.3 PFF grade and allowed three sacks.
What should Bengals fans expect from Max Scharping in 2023?
Scharping re-signed with Cincinnati in free agency and gives them a nice depth piece for their offensive line. He'll likely be the backup for both guard positions. As Stripe Hype's own Glenn Adams wrote, UDFA Jaxson Kirkland could push Scharping for his roster spot but with Scharping stepping up and playing in key games last season, he's the favorite for a backup spot for sure.
Bengals fans can probably expect Scharping to serve as depth for the offensive line this year. There's certainly a possibility of him getting beat out and spending the year on the practice squad. He could be valuable to another team as a depth piece, which is why I could see the Bengals trying to keep him on the roster.