Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Reid Sinnett in 2023
Sinnett signed with the Bengals after Burrow's injury
When Joe Burrow was injured on the second day of training camp, the Cincinnati Bengals brought in another quarterback for the summer. That quarterback was Reid Sinnett, formerly of the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles of the NFL and the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.
Sinnett has never appeared in an NFL regular season game but did play well against the Bengals in a preseason game back in 2021. He was signed as a camp body and that's likely all to expect from him this year.
What should Bengals fans expect from Reid Sinnett in 2023?
There's a really slim chance that Sinnett makes the final roster. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning have been competing for the backup QB job since Burrow went down and while neither option looks all that promising, the fact that we still haven't seen anything from Sinnett is a pretty clear cut sign of where he stands on this team.
From the moment the Bengals brought Sinnett in, fans knew what he was. He was an extra camp body to have after the Bengals' starter went down. Siemian or Browning will win the backup job, whoever loses that job will get the third-string job, and Sinnett will be sent on his way.
The NFL is a business and Sinnett likely knew his chances of making the team weren't high when he signed in July. Hopefully, he finds an opportunity somewhere else but it won't be in Cincinnati.