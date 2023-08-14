Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tarell Basham in 2023
Basham signed with the Bengals this year.
Tarell Basham joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason to add depth to their defensive line. Originally a third-round pick out of Ohio by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, Basham had two sacks during his rookie season but was waived during his second year in the league.
Basham then went on to play for the New York Jets for three years, the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons, and the Tennessee Titans for one year. He's bounced around the league and didn't live up to his third-round billing but the Ohio product should be able to contribute to a Bengals defense already filled with talent.
Basham was injured during the first week of training camp but fortunately, he should be back soon. Assuming that he's able to take some reps during the preseason, Basham should make the roster as a depth piece on the d-line.
What should Bengals fans expect from Tarell Basham in 2023?
During the 2022 season, Basham appeared in seven games while splitting time with the Cowboys and the Titans. He's a nice veteran depth piece for Lou Anarumo to have at his disposal but he's not going to be a sack master or anything like that.
Basham had 3.5 sacks for Dallas in 2021 and didn't have any in 2022. The hope is that he can provide some pressure when rotated in and help mentor some of the younger players.
This could end up being a sneaky-good move for the Cincinnati Bengals but, as is the case with every move that's made, it could also end up not moving the needle at all. Hopefully for the Bengals, it's the former.