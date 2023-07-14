Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tee Higgins in 2023
Higgins was a second-round pick by Cincinnati in 2020.
With an early second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals snagged Tee Higgins out of Clemson to pair with then-rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The payoff has been tremendous, as Higgins has had over 900 yards receiving in each of his three seasons at the helm.
Higgins has continued to improve each year and the guy could easily be the WR1 for most teams in the league. While he's technically WR2 in Cincinnati, everyone still views him as yet another WR1 alongside Ja'Marr Chase.
What should Bengals fans expect from Tee Higgins in 2023?
This will be one of the easier expectation pieces that I've done so far. We all know that Higgins is going to start unless he's injured or something else takes place that prevents him from doing so. He's a great receiver and the Bengals offense needs him if they want to be at their best.
As far as stats go, as long as he's relatively healthy (he missed two starts in 2022), Higgins should be able to smash the 1,000-yard mark with ease. After two straight years with six touchdowns a piece, Higgins set a career-high with seven trips into the end zone during his third season.
As of this writing, Higgins has not been extended by the Bengals but the hope is that it'll get done before the season gets underway (though it won't be easy). If he's not extended, then Higgins will have even more incentive to ball out and be the best he can be.
Bengals fans can expect the same kind of production from Higgins, who has cemented himself as one of the most important players on this team.