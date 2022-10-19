Bengals should be relieved about the injury update on Logan Wilson
The Cincinnati Bengals rely on Logan Wilson to be the leader at the linebacker position so it was a tough blow when he re-injured the same shoulder that he had surgery on over the offseason.
Fortunately, according to Jeremy Fowler, the window of return for Wilson is roughly 2-5 weeks.
There was concern after Wilson exited the Week 6 win over New Orleans that the injury could be more severe and that would have been a devastating blow to the Bengals' defense. Wilson has proven to be a leader on that side of the ball and the team is better when he's on the field.
Bengals get good news about Logan Wilson's injury
The next three games come against the Falcons, Browns, and Panthers before the team heads into a BYE week in Week 10. This could end up being a situation where the team sits Wilson out until after the BYE week and then he returns in Week 11 for a Sunday night game in Pittsburgh.
Wilson has battled injuries throughout his career and that's certainly something to keep in mind when it comes to extending him. He's in year three of his NFL career so he'll be due for an extension soon.
With Wilson out for the time being, Akeem Davis-Gaither will likely be his replacement. The team also has Markus Bailey, Clay Johnston, and recently Joe Bachie has been cleared to return as well. Johnston and Bachie surprisingly played well last year and are nice depth pieces for this exact situation.
No one can replace what Wilson does on the field but the linebackers have been a strength for Cincinnati this year. He'll be missed but the defense should hopefully be able to keep the team afloat without him until after the BYE week.