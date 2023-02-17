Bengals should not fall for any free agency hype around Andrew Wylie
The Cincinnati Bengals need to reevaluate their right tackle position after La'el Collins failed to live up to expectations during the 2022 season. Time is on the Bengals' side when it comes to Collins as they'll have the luxury of seeing how he responds to his ACL surgery this offseason before deciding if they want to cut him or not.
Some of the top options for the Bengals at right tackle this offseason are Mike McGlinchey, Jawaan Taylor, Kelvin Beachum, and Kaleb McGary. Any of these guys would be big signings for this team but what the Bengals can't do is fall for the hype that's going to surround Andrew Wylie following his Super Bowl performance.
Wylie made himself a lot of money in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs right tackle faced a lot of criticism ahead of the big game but he and the rest of the KC offensive line rose to the occasion and kept Patrick Mahomes upright for the entire game. Now, Wylie has a chance to benefit from that performance.
Here's why the Bengals shouldn't fall for the Andrew Wylie hype.
Wylie played well in the Super Bowl and deserves his praise but the Bengals need to stay away.
First and foremost, that field in the Super Bowl was a mess. That made it hard for Eagles pass-rushers, who had been so dominant all season, to do the damage they were accustomed to.
Secondly, yes, it was a great performance from Wylie (and what a time to have the game of your life) but this appears to be the outlier when it comes to Wylie's career. He finished the season with a not-terrible 63.1 PFF grade but he surrendered nine sacks on the year, tying him for the third-most in the league.
The Bengals need a new right tackle but Wylie would not be an upgrade from Collins. He'd basically be another version of Jonah Williams only on the right side.
Wylie is going to get some hype after what he did in the Super Bowl and the Bengals absolutely under no circumstances should try to sign him. No thank you.