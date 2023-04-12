Bengals special teams depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals saw some major changes to their main special teams trio (kicker, punter, long snapper) during the 2022 season. How will things look for them in 2023?
Evan McPherson, the 2021 fifth-round pick out of Florida, shined as a rookie but didn't seem as impressive during the 2022 season. While that did feel like what we were seeing, McPherson's field goal percentage was only down from 84.8% in 2021 to 82.8% in 2022 with five missed kicks, which actually tied his missed kicks total from his rookie year.
Kevin Huber was initially the punter entering the year but he was flat-out bad. That led the Bengals to demote him and bump Drue Chrisman up into the punter role. Chrisman was very shaky during his time as the team's punter and his bad punt in the AFC Championship Game helped set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal.
Clark Harris was the Bengals' long-snapper entering the 2022 season but he was injured during the Week 1 loss to the Steelers. In came undrafted rookie Cal Adomitis the next week and he was the team's long-snapper for the rest of the season.
Bengals special teams depth chart
Kicker: Evan McPherson
Punter: Drue Chrisman
Long Snapper: Cal Adomitis
Punt Returner: Trent Taylor
Kick Returner: Trayveon Williams
I already went over the first three on the list but it's worth noting that Chrisman isn't a lock to be the team's punter in 2023 after how his 2022 season went. McPherson and Adomitis will be the kicker and long snapper respectively.
As for the return specialists, Taylor and Williams both re-signed with the team in free agency and will likely be the prime returners for the Bengals. Taylor can return both kicks and punts and Chris Evans will be in the mix for kick returns as well.
Tyler Boyd is also a dark horse to be a returner but he hasn't been a return specialist since 2021 and with him entering a contract season, I don't see him wanting to increase the risk of him potentially getting injured.
How much will the Bengals special teams unit change between now and the end of the draft?