Bengals special teams depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have proven that they're not afraid to draft special teams players. The latest example is spending a sixth-round pick on Michigan punter Brad Robbins, who will immediately be the favorite to land the punting job in the Queen City.
Before we delve into that too much more, let's take a look at the special teams depth chart and some of the competitions we could see this summer in training camp and preseason.
Kicker: Evan McPherson
There's not going to be a competition at kicker and why should there be? Evan McPherson has proven that he can handle the position with ease, having kicked the Bengals into both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl during his rookie season in 2021.
Punter: Brad Robbins, Drue Chrisman
This is the only true competition out of the big three (kicker, punter, and long snapper). The Bengals parted ways with long-time punter Kevin Huber halfway through last season and his replacement, Drue Chrisman, managed to get the yips at the worst possible time. That paved the way for Cincinnati to draft his replacement.
Long Snapper: Cal Adomitis
The plan wasn't for Cal Adomitis to be thrust into action as early as Week 2 during his rookie year but that's exactly what happened. The Pitt product signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent with most fans feeling like his time as the team's long snapper coming in 2023.
What happened instead was that long-time long snapper Clark Harris was injured in Week 1 and that led to Adomitis stepping up in Week 2 and snapping the ball in every game after that. He re-signed with the team this offseason so he'll be back to snapping the ball on special teams once again.
Punt Returner: Charlie Jones, Trent Taylor
The Bengals player hurt the most by the addition of Charlie Jones in the fourth round was easily Trent Taylor. Not only did Jones leapfrog Taylor on the depth chart but he also could make Taylor expendable because of what he can provide on special teams.
Kick Returner: Charlie Jones, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
Jones is the favorite to be the return specialist for the Bengals both on kick and punt returns. For the kick returning duties, his presence is a threat to Williams and Evans, both of whom could be on the chopping block this summer.