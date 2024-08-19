Bengals starting running back ranked as 2nd-worst in entire NFL
Cincinnati's backfield will look different in 2024, as newcomer Zack Moss is slated to replace Joe Mixon's as the team's starting running back.
Zack Moss is entering his first season in Cincinnati
Moss is coming off the best season of his career as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, but there is still plenty of skepticism regarding how he'll handle being the lead back for the Bengals, as it will be a new role for him. Moss has started in just 11 of the 53 games he has played professionally.
In a recent ranking of every starting back in the league from NFL.com, Moss came in at No. 31 out of a possible 32. Only Devin Singletary of the New York Giants was ranked lower. Here's what the outlet had to say about Moss:
"Moss set career highs with 210 touches, 986 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Colts. He did an admirable job filling in for Jonathan Taylor, who was in and out of the lineup with injuries. Now, Moss has a chance to stake his claim as a true RB1 in Cincinnati. However, the Bengals' offense runs through Joe Burrow and the passing attack. That could open lanes for Moss, but volume is the concern here."
Moss' lack of experience as a true No. 1 back is somewhat worrisome, but the Bengals plan to employ a timeshare approach in the backfield, with second-year back Chase Brown also expected to see a decent workload. So, that should take some of the weight off of Moss' shoulders. The hope is that the duo will be potent enough to get the job done. Trayveon Williams is positioned to serve as the team's third back.
Burrow bullish about Bengals backfield
Moss has yet to play in the preseason for Cincinnati, and Brown received very limited action in the preseason opener, so it's tough to tell what the team's ground game will look like at this point. Perhaps it will surprise people. For what it's worth, star quarterback Joe Burrow expressed optimism regarding the Bengals' backfield over the offseason.
“I feel really good about our backs,” Burrow said. “Chase [Brown] looks great. He’s an explosive guy that can take it to the house at any time. He’s looked great catching the ball out of the backfield.
"He worked really hard at that and it’s paying off and then Zack [Moss] coming in, he’s going to do a great job for us this year. He’s a guy that’s very even-keeled. He’s going to do his job. He’s going to run really hard. So I’m excited to see what those two guys can bring.”
At the end of the day, Cincinnati's offensive identity is going to be a passing team as long as Burrow is under center anyway, so the running back isn't going to be the focal point like it might be in other offenses. But, the Bengals still need some solid production from the backfield, so hopefully Moss is able to outperform his ranking on NFL.com's list.