Joe Burrow weighs in on the state of the running back position in Cincinnati
During the first four years of Joe Burrow's career, Joe Mixon served as the starting running back behind him. Things will look differently in 2024 though, as Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, to be replaced by newcomer Zack Moss and second-year back Chase Brown.
Burrow optimistic about Cincinnati's backfield
So, how does Burrow feel about the state of the backfield in Cincinnati heading into the 2024 NFL season? He recently addressed that very topic with media members.
“I feel really good about our backs,” Burrow said. “Chase [Brown] looks great. He’s an explosive guy that can take it to the house at any time. He’s looked great catching the ball out of the backfield.
"He worked really hard at that and it’s paying off and then Zack (Moss) coming in, he’s going to do a great job for us this year. He’s a guy that’s very even-keeled. He’s going to do his job. He’s going to run really hard. So I’m excited to see what those two guys can bring.”
Burrow may be optimistic about Cincinnati's backfield, but national media is a little bit lower on it. In a recent ranking of the 32 running back rooms in the league from Pro Football Focus, the Bengals came in at No. 30, ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.
PFF might not be especially high on the unit, but Moss thinks he and Chase complement each other well and thus will make things difficult for opposing defenses.
"We're definitely two different types of backs," Moss said. "Like I said, he's crazy fast. But, you know, I think that will play a good role in the offense, keeps the defense on its feet, heels, whatever. And then, you get guys fresh all year long, things like that. So, like I said, I'm looking forward to continuing to build that chemistry."
The verdict is still out when it comes to Cincinnati's new-look backfield, but if Burrow's optimisim is any indication, it could prove to be a very productive unit.