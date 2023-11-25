Bengals vs Steelers: Breaking down the announcers for Week 12
Who is on the call for this AFC North showdown?
This game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will look much different now than it would have a week ago but it's the AFC North and anything can happen in these divisional games. Even without Joe Burrow, the Bengals could still find a way to hand the Steelers their second straight loss.
That being said, the Steelers are currently in the playoff picture while the Bengals are not. They'll be hungry to get back in the win column and beat up on a Bengals team without their starting quarterback.
Since this won't be as hyped of a match-up as it would have been a week ago, the Bengals won't be getting the top team from CBS calling their Week 12 game.
Bengals vs. Steelers Week 12 announcers
For the third time this season, it'll be Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn calling a Bengals game. The last time we heard these voices calling a game for the Stripes was in Week 6 when the good guys prevailed over the Seahawks. The other time that Eagle, Davis, and Washburn called a Bengals game was in that ugly Week 1 loss to the Browns.
The Bengals are 1-1 with this crew assigned to their games. Will they move to 2-1 or drop to 1-2?