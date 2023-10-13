Bengals vs Seahawks: Breaking down the announcers for Week 6
Bengals vs. Seahawks kicks off at 1:00 EST on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals got back in the win column last week with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. They'll stay in the NFC West once again, hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.
The Seahawks are 3-1 and coming off their early Week 5 bye. The last time we saw the Seahawks, they were making things difficult on Daniel Jones and the Giants' abysmal offensive line, notching double-digit sacks on Danny Dimes. It was tough to watch.
The Bengals offensive line will need to bring it's A-game this week and keep Joe Burrow upright, especially after he put together his best performance of the season.
Bengals vs. Seahawks Week 6 announcers
On the call for this game is Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn. This was the same crew that called the Bengals' Week 1 game in Cleveland and we all know how well that turned out.
Hopefully this crew isn't bad luck for the Bengals and they can take down the Seahawks. Doing so would move them to 3-3 on the year and after starting 0-2, that'd be huge for this squad moving forward. They'd enter their bye week at .500 with an absoluely brutal stretch of games coming up.