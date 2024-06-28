Bengals still looking to add another running back, per report
The running back position is going to look different in Cincinnati next season. The Bengals traded veteran back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans earlier this year, and he's set to be replaced by newcomer Zack Moss and second-year back Chase Brown. Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans are also on the roster.
Bengals looking to bolster backfield?
However, the Bengals are still in the market for another running back, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, specifically a third-down back like Samaje Perine, who they had in 2022. Prine signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and the Bengals have yet to identify an adaquete replacement.
From Dehner:
"The shift from Joe Mixon to a combination of Zack Moss and Chase Brown came by design to create more explosiveness and versatility. Yet, the Bengals feel one man short as they search for a third-down back. Moss can fill the role, but backups Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans need competition. Samaje Perine filled this masterfully in 2022 (and might end up being the answer here if Denver cuts him), but the Bengals never replaced him."
It will be interesting to see if the Bengals ultimately do decide to bring in another back. After all, they still have time to do so. But for what it's worth, star quarterback Joe Burrow is pretty bullish about the Bengals backfield as currently constructed.
“I feel really good about our backs,” Burrow said recently. “Chase [Brown] looks great. He’s an explosive guy that can take it to the house at any time. He’s looked great catching the ball out of the backfield.
"He worked really hard at that and it’s paying off and then Zack (Moss) coming in, he’s going to do a great job for us this year. He’s a guy that’s very even-keeled. He’s going to do his job. He’s going to run really hard. So I’m excited to see what those two guys can bring.”
Even if the Bengals don't end up adding another back, there are still reasons for optimism when it comes to Cincinnati's backfield in 2024. Moss is coming off the best season of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, as he recorded 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Brown also flashed some serious potential as a rookie.
Brown averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 2023, which is a respectable number, especially for a first-year player. Plus, he was showed an ability to be effective as a receiver. Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. Perhaps he can develop into a legitimate paassing threat out of the backfield.
We'll have to wait and see if the Bengals decide to bring someone else in, or just roll into the 2024 season with who they have currently.