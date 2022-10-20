Bengals Super Bowl odds are on the right track
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't quite where they expected to be at the start of the season, but the good news is their stock is rising.
After a thrilling comeback win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the Bengals have +2400 odds to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel. Eleven teams rank ahead of them including the Los Angeles Rams (+2300), San Francisco 49ers (+1900), and Minnesota Vikings (+1700). The Buffalo Bills haven't yet been displaced from the top spot.
Cincy's Super Bowl odds have increased since last week and rightfully so, as quarterback Joe Burrow looks more and more like his 2021 self.
Bengals +2400 odds to win Super Bowl LVII
Burrow and Chase dominated in Week 6's victory with each star player arguably putting together his best performance of the season.
Sitting in second place in the AFC North with a 3-3 record, the Bengals are nipping at the Baltimore Ravens' heels for the divisional title, though the Ravens have the easier schedule after finishing in last place in 2021.
In any case, the Bengals are trending upward and should be included in more Super Bowl conversations. With a top-10 defense and an offense that has found its spark, Cincy must now prove it can consistently win games in the regular season.
The team will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, who upset the San Francisco 49ers and carry plenty of offensive firepower.
Let's keep this train rolling.