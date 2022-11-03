Bengals Super Bowl odds take a massive hit after blowout loss
It's not easy to get to the Super Bowl, especially in back-to-back seasons, and the Cincinnati Bengals sit with massive odds to win the big game at +2800, per FanDuel, good for the ninth-best odds in the league.
Ahead of the Bengals in the Super Bowl favorites are the Bills (+230), Eagles (+550), Chiefs (+700), 49ers (+1300), Ravens (+1400), Cowboys (+1400), Vikings (+1600), and Buccaneers (+2400).
It's not surprising to see the Bengals as long-shots to win the big game considering that they're 4-4 and a very up and down team so far. They're 0-3 in the AFC North and injuries are starting to pile up for them. They're without Chidobe Awuzie for the rest of the season and chose not to make a move at the trade deadline, so their secondary is going to be shaky.
Bengals with +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl
In the race to the AFC title, Cincinnati has the fourth-best odds with +1400, trailing the Bills (+125), Chiefs (+340), and Ravens (+800). Speaking of the Ravens, they're now massive favorites to win the AFC North (-320) after beating the Bengals in Week 5 and now sitting one full game ahead of them in the division standings. Cincinnati has +370 odds to win the AFC North.
It's a hard task to get to the Super Bowl let alone doing it in back-to-back seasons so we knew the Bengals would have their work cut out for them this year. Teams are no longer overlooking this team after their magical quest to the Super Bowl last year and injuries that didn't hit them last year are popping up now.
We're roughly at the halfway mark of the 2022 season and the Bengals are at .500 so they still definitely have a chance to turn things around but it's going to be tricky.