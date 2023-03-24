Bengals tight end situation is the worst in the NFL
Well, teams can't be winners in every department. The Cincinnati Bengals might have the best wide receiver situation in the league and a darn good situation at quarterback but they have the worst tight end situation in the NFL. That's what Mike Clay thought in his first run of the 2023 NFL Unit Grades that he does every offseason.
Clay ranks every team's posiiton group and if it's green, it's a solid unit. If it's in the red, the team could stand to improve there. He explains it more in the tweet below.
As you can see from his graph, the Bengals have a 0.1 grade at tight end, putting them in dead last there. This isn't a shock after they lost Hayden Hurst to the Panthers in free agency and currently have Devin Asiasi as their best option on the roster.
Bengals TE room needs to be improved
Now we all know that the Bengals aren't trotting Asiasi out on the field as their starting tight end when Week 1 gets here. They'll more than likely draft a tight end in the first or second round, especially after Foster Moreau -- their free-agent target -- announced he'd be stepping away from football due to a Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis.
Honestly though, even if Cincinnati doesn't address tight end in the first or second round, their offense isn't the kind who needs a dominant pass-catching tight end. They have the best WR corps in the league and that's where that helps. Most teams have one or maybe two decent receivers to catch passes so a tight end is a little more important for them. That's not the case in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati will definitely add a tight end at some point but until they do, it's not a shock to see them in dead last at the position.