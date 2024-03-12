Bengals trade Joe Mixon to Texans: Full details and grades
Mixon is set to continue his career in Houston.
It was originally reported that the Cincinnati Bengals were set to release veteran running back Joe Mixon. However, that isn't the complete case. As it turns out, the Bengals are actually trading Mixon to the Houston Texans for a mid-to-late round pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The Texans needed a starting running back after losing Devin Singletary to the New York Giants in free agency, and now Mixon can fill that role. He's coming off of a very solid season in Cincinnati in which he ran for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns and 376 yards.
Meanwhile, the Bengals signed Zack Moss to a two-year deal to replace Mixon. Moss will join Chase Brown in the Bengals' backfield.
Mixon leaves Cincinnati as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher with 6,412 rushing yards. Only Corey Dillon and James Brooks have rushed for more yards in a Bengals uniform. He's also second in franchise history in rushing touchdowns (49) and attempts (1,571).
Here's a look at the full details and a grade for the trade.
Details
Texans receive: Joe Mixon
Bengals receive: 7th round pick (2024)
Grades
Texans: This trade is a steal for the Texans. At 27, Mixon is still a viable starting running back in the league. Coming off of a 1,000-yard season, Mixon will slide into the starting spot in Houston to replace Singletary. Getting a player of that caliber for a super late pick in the draft is a good deal. Grade: B+
Bengals: Considering the fact that parting ways with Mixon was a cost-cutting move, and that the Bengals got something in return for a player it seemed like they were willing to waive, the deal is also decent for Cincinnati. They clearly didn't want to pay Mixon next season, and feel like they got an adequate replacement in Moss. Time will tell if the Bengals come to regret this move. Grade: C+