Bengals Training Camp 2023: 3 takeaways from Day 17
- Who wasn't practicing?
- Welcome back, Awuzie!
- Another big play on D
As we creep closer to the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, the Cincinnati Bengals took the practice field for their 17th practice. They started the day indoors and then moved practice outside.
It wasn't a super memorable practice but let's take a look at what did take place on Day 17 of training camp.
Not practicing
Two members of the defensive line were sitting out of practice on Wednesday and according to Charlie Goldsmith, both of them have been out throughout the week. B.J. Hill and Cam Sample were the two defensive linemen who didn't suit up on Wednesday. Hopefully, it's just precautionary and nothing serious.
Awuzie looks pretty dang good!
Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL midway through the 2022 regular season and missed the rest of the season and subsequent postseason run. You wouldn't know any of that while watching him in training camp, however.
On Wednesday, Awuzie made an immediate impact during 11-on-11 drills, picking off Jake Browning on the first play of the drill. Browning was targeting Ja'Marr Chase on the pass.
Ivey continues to make a strong case to make the roster
Seventh-round rookie D.J. Ivey might be hard to leave off the 53-man roster at this point. He had another impressive play during Wednesday's practice, breaking up a pass that then led to an Akeem Davis-Gaither interception. Ivey should end up making the team after the efforts he's put in this summer.