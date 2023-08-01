Bengals Training Camp 2023: 3 takeaways from Day 6
- Injuries
- Hendrickson still not participating in drills
- CTB is crushing it!
The sixth day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp is in the rearview mirror and the biggest storyline was the injuries. Granted, there won't be any injury bigger than Joe Burrow's was last week but no injury is a good thing.
We'll start with injuries for our Day 6 takeaways.
Injuries
Both Trayveon Williams and Devonnsha Maxwell were carted off during Tuesday's practice. Williams is competing for the RB3 spot on the depth chart with Chris Evans serving as his biggest competition. Maxwell was an undrafted free agent signing out of Chattanooga hoping to compete for a depth spot on the defensive line or a practice squad spot.
Ian Rapoport tweeted after practice that Williams will miss a couple of weeks, which will most certainly impact the running back depth chart moving forward.
Hendrickson still sidelined
Those injuries didn't happen to big names but on Monday we learned that Trey Hendrickson would be held out of drills while he deals with a lower-body injury. He continued to sit out of drills on Tuesday but was seen working out on the side field.
Cam Taylor-Britt looking the part of a starter
It took him a bit to get going last year but Cam Taylor-Britt cemented himself as a future stud in Cincinnati's defense. It appears that he's picking up where he left off last season by putting together a tremendous camp.
The former second-round pick out of Nebraska made things a little more difficult for Ja'Marr Chase during Tuesday's practice, knocking down two passes sent the wide receiver's way.