Bengals Training Camp 2023: 5 takeaways from Day 5
- Drue Chrisman is back!
- Absences/not practicing
- Carman takes reps at RT
- Browning shines
- Burrow in the locker room
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to training camp on Monday after a day off. So far, the biggest storyline has been the injury to Joe Burrow, which was revealed on Friday to be a calf strain. The former No. 1 overall pick is expected to miss "several weeks", per Zac Taylor.
Hopefully, no other injuries pop up. Let's check out five takeaways from the fifth day of training camp.
Return of Drue Chrisman
Drue Chrisman was absent for the first week of training camp and no one was entirely sure why. Then, on Friday, Chrisman tweeted a photo of him at the hospital saying he was doing well. Well, just three days later, the former Ohio State punter was back at camp, ready to compete for the punting job in Cincinnati.
Who didn't attend or wasn't practicing?
Chrisman was back but there wasn't perfect attendance for Monday's practice. Joe Burrow obviously wasn't there due to last week's injury but also not in attendance were La'el Collins and Mitchell Wilcox, both of whom are on the PUP list. Trey Hendrickson was there but did not practice. Zac Taylor said after practice that he was dealing with a "minor lower body deal".
Jackson Carman at right tackle
Even though Jonah Williams is likely going to win the starting right tackle job, other players will be given a chance to take some reps there during camp. Monday was Carman's day and it didn't go great, at least not in this rep.
Carman didn't look good on this rep, as Sam Hubbard ran right around him. The former second-round pick is entering his third year with the team and has yet to win a starting job on the offensive line.
Jake Browning is making a good impression
The Bengals are probably going to roll with Trevor Siemian as the backup quarterback but Browning isn't going away without a fight. The former Washington quarterback made a lot of nice throws during Monday's practice, including the one in the tweet below.
Joe Burrow was in the locker room
Burrow might not have been at practice but he was at the locker room afterward, per Mike Petraglia, who noted that he had a sleeve on his injured calf but was not limping. This is hopefully a great sign that Burrow will be back in time for the regular season.