Bengals Training Camp 2023: 4 takeaways from Day 14
- Trayeon Williams was at practice
- Tee Higgins sporting sleeve
- Another strong day for the d-line
- Will we see the starters on Friday?
The Cincinnati Bengals were at practice once again on Wednesday gearing up for their Friday night preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Let's check out some takeaways from the 14th day of training camp and the final open practice of the summer.
Trayveon Williams was back at practice
Early in training camp, the Bengals suffered a blow to their running back depth when Trayveon Williams was injured and carted off the field. Prior to the injury, Williams was the projected pick for the RB3 job behind Joe Mixon and Chase Brown so the injury opened things up for Chris Evans to potentially make a splash.
Fortunately, Williams was back at practice on Wednesday. He didn't don full pads but seeing him there was at least a good sign that he'll hopefully be able to return soon.
Higgins sporting a black sleeve on his leg
Bengals fans had their breath when Tee Higgins and Nick Scott collided during Monday's camp. Luckily, no one appeared to be injured from the collision but Higgins was rocking a sleeve on his leg during Wednesday's practice.
While this could be cause for concern considering how valuable Higgins is to the Bengals, Jay Morrison posted a video on X that showed Higgins still had plenty of pep in his step.
D-Line dominates
It was a big day for the Bengals defensive line, as Trey Hendrickson considered to build on his incredible training camp. His play of the day on Wednesday involved destroying Orlando Brown Jr. for what would have been a sack in a normal game.
Sam Hubbard, who was working against Jonah Williams on the other side of the line, also had a sack. These guys are clearly fired up!
Starters might play vs. Falcons
Following practice, Logan Wilson said that he expects the defensive starters to play in Friday's game. Ted Karras didn't confirm the same for the offensive starters. The only starter who played in the preseason opener was Dax Hill.