Bengals Training Camp 2023: 5 takeaways from Day 13
- Siemian will start vs. Falcons
- Players returning from injury
- No update on Burrow
- Injury scare
- Rough day for offense
The Cincinnati Bengals were back at it on Monday for their 13th practice of training camp. The team practiced on Sunday for their first session since their preseason game and now they'll continue on and prepare for the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
Before we get to that second preseason game, let's first take a look at some takeaways from Day 13 of training camp.
Siemian to get the start
Jake Browning started the preseason opener and played the first half while Trevor Siemian played the second half. Obviously, Browning had the edge considering he had better talent around him but neither quarterback played well.
Before practice got underway, Zac Taylor spoke to the media and said that Siemian will get the nod to start this week. Perhaps having second-stringers around him instead of third-stringers will do wonders for the NFL journeyman as he looks to fight off Browning for the QB2 job.
Bachie and Basham are back
Joe Bachie was injured during the preseason opener but he was back at practice on Monday, thankfully. Also back at practice, former Ohio product Tarell Basham who was injured early on in training camp.
No update on Burrow
Joe Burrow was injured on just the second day of training camp with what's been diagnosed as a calf strain. While he ran and threw passes on Friday evening before the Bengals played the Packers, we probably don't see Burrow until at least the season opener. Zac Taylor didn't give any updates on Burrow.
Scary collision involving Higgins
Fortunately, Tee Higgins appears to be okay but there was certainly a moment during Monday's practice where fans were holding their breath. Nick Scott collided with Higgins, who fell to the ground. He didn't take another rep after this happened but according to Kelsey Conway, the receiver appears to be all right.
Rough day at the office for the offense
Bengals fans weren't feeling great about the backup quarterback situation following the preseason opener but now, they might be even more nervous about it should anything keep Burrow out for more than a handful of games. Monday's practice was another rough go of it for the two signal-callers and it's left some fans wondering if the backup quarterback isn't on the roster.