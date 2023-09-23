Bengals make an unexpected move at quarterback amidst Joe Burrow injury
An old friend is back!
Will Joe Burrow play on Monday night when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams? If he doesn't, the Bengals added some insurance at the quarterback position, signing A.J. McCarron to their practice squad.
McCarron was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama and started four total games for them, all during the 2015 season. He's most remembered for stepping in for an injured Andy Dalton and nearly leading the Bengals to a playoff victory during that 2015 season.
McCarron was signed to the practice squad as an insurance policy after Burrow tweaked his calf in the Week 2 loss to Baltimore. They brought back Reid Sinnett on Friday but McCarron is likely going to be the one behind Jake Browning on the active roster should Burrow not be able to go.
Bengals sign A.J. McCarron as QB insurance
McCarron hasn't taken an NFL snap since the 2020 season when he was with the Houston Texans but he spent last year with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL. He threw for 2,150 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions during the 2023 XFL season.
This isn't a signing to jump and down about but McCarron has spent time with the Bengals in the past. While a lot has changed since then, the former Alabama quarterback has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank and could step in and help out if need be.