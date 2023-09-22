Bengals sign familiar face to practice squad after losing Will Grier
Guess who's back?
It was a bit of a surprise when Will Grier decided to sign with the New England Patriots and leave the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. That being said, Grier clearly saw there was a better opportunity for him with the Patriots so he did what was best for him.
With Joe Burrow's injury and Jake Browning potentially having to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the Bengals had to add another quarterback to their practice squad to fill Grier's absence. They signed that quarterback on late Friday morning.
Reid Sinnett is back with the Bengals after spending the preseason as the QB3 while Burrow was out.
Bengals bring back Reid Sinnett
Sinnett has spent time with the Dolphins in the NFL and the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He signed with the Bengals this summer after Burrow got injured and barely got to play in the preseason. When he played in the final game of the summer, he looked pretty good but everyone knew the QB2 spot was between Browning and Trevor Siemian.
Browning ended up winning the job and Siemian and Sinnett were let go. The Bengals then brought in Grier and well -- We saw how that ended. His time in Cincinnati lasted less than a month.
Sinnett was signed in case Browning does indeed have to start while Burrow is injured and he'd serve as the backup to Browning. This isn't a great scenario for the Bengals to be in but hey, that's the downside of having a franchise quarterback. When your signal caller goes down, there's no one better that's going to be able to bail you out.
We'll see how long Sinnett stays in Cincinnati and if he's the third-string option they stick with moving forward.