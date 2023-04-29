Bengals value speed in their secondary with second-round addition of DJ Turner
The Cincinnati Bengals added another speedy defensive back with their second-round pick. With the 60th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, DJ Turner out of Michigan is joining the stripes. Turner will reunite with Michigan teammate Dax Hill, who the Bengals spent a first-round pick on in last year's draft.
Turner can fly-out fly, which goes to show that the Bengals are continuing to value speed in their secondary. They drafted Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Tycen Anderson in last year's draft because all three of those guys were super fast. Turner continues to fit that bill for a team looking to take the next step and win it all.
The worry with Turner appears to be his short arms. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic noted that Turner has short arms and is undersized but clearly the Bengals are willing to look past these things because of how fast the kid is.
The Bengals know their offense is about to get very expensive so they're wisely trying to stack their defense as much as possible. Their secondary is going to be young but fast and that will be helpful when they get in those playoff games.
