Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Tracker: Every pick Cincinnati has made
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27th, and wraps up on Saturday, April 29th. The Cincinnati Bengals enter the draft armed with seven picks, one in each round.
That, of course, is subject to change depending on what kind of trades are cooked up before and during the draft. Could the Bengals move up in the draft? That's something they haven't done in a very long time. Maybe they'll move out of the first round and pick up an extra second or third-round pick if the situation calls for it.
With the Bengals reaching the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, they're set to make their first pick of the draft at the end of the first round, No. 28 to be exact. It'll be a long wait for Bengals fans but the wait will hopefully be worth it!
Make sure to check back with this post to see which picks the Bengals have made and who's joining the defending AFC North champs for the 2023 season and beyond!
Bengals 2023 NFL Draft tracker
- Round 1: Pick 28 --
- Round 2: Pick 60 --
- Round 3: Pick 92 --
- Round 4: Pick 131 --
- Round 5: Pick 163 --
- Round 6: Pick 206 --
- Round 7: Pick 246 --