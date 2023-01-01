Bengals vs Bills: Breaking down the Week 17 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals host arguably the biggest game on their 2022 regular season scheduled at home, as the Buffalo Bills are heading to Paycor Stadium with the No. 1 seed on the line.
If the Bengals lose this game, they're not getting that top seed in the AFC. It's that simple. That's why this game is a must-win.
It just so happens that this game, the best matchup of the week, is in primetime on Monday Night Football. That means you can probably guess who the broadcast crew is for this AFC showdown.
Bengals vs Bills Week 17 announcers
It'll be Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters on the call for the biggest game of the week. When the NFL scheduled this game for primetime, they probably weren't sure that it'd end up being for the No. 1 seed seed in the conference but that's exactly what we're staring at.
If the Bengals knock off the Bills, who are 1.5-point favorites as of this writing, they'll have to hope that Kansas City slips up in at least one of their final two games to ensure that the stripes get the top seed.