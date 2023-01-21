Bengals vs Bills: Breaking down the divisional round announcers
We never got to see the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play out due to the scary collapse of Damar Hamlin in the first quarter. The game was canceled and while the Bengals did the right thing in not forcing the Bills to continue playing, they got the short end of the stick in all of this.
But hey -- We're moving past that. It is what it is and there's no point in complaining because it's not going to change. The Bengals will have to take down the Bills in Orchard Park if they want to reach the AFC Championship Game.
With such a big game taking place, who will be calling the action?
Bengals vs Bills Divisional Round announcers
It shouldn't surprise anyone that this game has drawn the top crew from CBS. It'll be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson narrating the second AFC playoff game of the weekend.
Bengals fans are not looking forward to having to listen to Romo fanboy over Josh Allen for three hours. During the Bills-Dolphins game, Romo called Allen "Mr. January" and also Michael Jordon, both of which are obnoxious and inaccurate when you consider that Allen hasn't made it to a Super Bowl yet in his career.
The last time Romo called a Bengals game, he couldn't stop drooling over Tom Brady, who got the Bucs off to a big lead before crumpling in the second half. Even with the melt down, Romo continued to fawn all over Brady. I expect it'll be the same story this weekend only with Allen instead of Brady.
Oh well. Just win the dang thing, Bengals!