Bengals vs Browns Week 8 Final Injury Report
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make it three straight wins in a row as they hit the road to face their AFC North division rival Cleveland Browns. Their offense got back on track in a huge way last week against the Atlanta Falcons as here's to hoping they can continue that momentum against a Browns team that is on the outside looking in.
On paper, the Bengals should easily take care of business against the Browns but this could very well be a "trap game" if they don't come out swinging early and often. With their high-octane offense and solid defense, it will more than likely come down to how well the Bengals' offensive line holds up against the Browns' defensive front. Hopefully, everything falls into place and the Bengals leave this game victorious.
Below are the final Week 8 injury reports for both the Bengals and Browns directly from NFL.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Injury Report: OUT
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)
WR Stanley Morgan (hip)
DT Josh Tupou (calf)
Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Injury Report: DOUBTFUL
CB Eli Apple (hamstring)
Cleveland Browns Week 8 Injury Report: OUT
TE David Njoku (ankle)
OG Wyatt Teller (calf)
CB Denzel Ward (concussion)
Cleveland Browns Week 8 Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE
TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion/neck)
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee)
CB Greg Newsome (oblique)
CB Greedy Williams (illness)