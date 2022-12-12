Bengals vs Buccaneers Prediction and Odds for Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals are the hottest team in the NFL right now (at least on the AFC side) and they'll try to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers have not had the kind of season they were expecting, especially with Brady at the helm, but they sadly still lead their division at 6-7. Injuries and just overall inconsistencies have plagued the Bucs this year and they're lucky to play in such a garbage division. Otherwise... we might have the first year that Brady didn't make the playoffs (the season he got hurt doesn't count since he wasn't on the field for most of the year).
Tampa is coming off a 35-7 butt whooping from the 49ers (led by a rookie seventh-round pick) while the Bengals just scorched the Browns 23-10 to move to 9-4.
Cincinnati has a lot on the line this weekend when they head to Tampa and even though it's a road game, they should be able to hang with the Bucs.
Bengals vs Buccaneers Odds Week 15
The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites despite being the road team, so if they were playing at Paycor Stadium, they'd be 6.5-point favorites over this 6-7 Bucs squad. The money lines are -190 for Cincinnati and +162 for Tampa Bay with the over/under resting at 42.5.
Bengals vs Buccaneers Prediction Week 15
Prior to this weekend's slate of games, I might have rolled the dice and went off course to predict a Bucs win and a Bengals loss this weekend. You never know what's going to happen in games where Brady is quarterbacking the other team and I had a funny feeling about this game.
After watching the Bucs nearly get shut out over the weekend, however, I don't think I can pick against the Bengals this week. Cincinnati is red-hot and the Bucs are the furthest thing from it.
Give me a 24-14 Bengals victory at Raymond James Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.