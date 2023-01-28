Bengals vs. Chiefs best anytime touchdown scorer picks for AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he and the Cincinnati Bengals will are one more win against them for their second straight Super Bowl berth.
The line has moved all over the place this week, ranging from the Bengals as considerable road favorites back to the current spread of Chiefs -1.5. If you want to see our best bet for the game, check out our betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to focus on anytime touchdown scorers. All you need for this type of bet to cash, is for the player you wager on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet will be deemed a winner.
Let's dive into my favorite anytime touchdown bets for this Sunday's AFC Championship by first looking at the odds:
Best anytime TD picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Tee Higgins +195
- Hayden Hurst +285
- Travis Kelce +100
Tee Higgins +195
Tee Higgins is available at +195 at DraftKings Sportsbook to score a touchdown.
Tee Higgins scored a touchdown against the Chiefs in their matchup earlier this season while hauling in three receptions for 35 yards. Kansas City would be smart to shut down Ja'Marr Chase, which should open things up for Tee Higgins.
He has seven touchdowns on the season, and I'm more than willing to bet on him at +195 for him to find the end zone once again.
Hayden Hurst +285
Hayden Hurst is available at +285 at DraftKings Sportsbook to score a touchdown.
Hurst had a big game against the Bills last week, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Joe Burrow has targeted him often in the final stretch of the season, with at least five targets in four of his last five games. He hasn't scored a ton of touchdowns this season, which is why we can get him at +310, but the targets and receptions are there enough for this bet to be worth it at +285.
Travis Kelce +100
Travis Kelce is available at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook to score a touchdown.
If we have to bet on a member of the Chiefs to score a touchdown, it might as well by Travis Kelce. Kelce stepped up in a huge way in the Divisional Round against the Jaguars. He hauled in 14 receptions on 17 targets and scored twice. He seems to always be Mahomes' favorite target in big games, and I expect that to continue against the Bengals.
He has now caught at least one touchdown in four straight playoff games. In last year's AFC Championship, he tallied 10 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
At +100, he's a great bet to find the end zone this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.