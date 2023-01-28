Bengals vs. Chiefs best NFL prop bets for AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl, just one year removed from losing to the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56.
The odds for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs have flucuated all week due to the status of Patrick Mahomes' injury, but to find out the latest odds, as well as our best bet for the game, check out our betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to focus on player props. I have three locked in for the big game.
Let's jump into them.
Best NFL prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 completions
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 6.5 receptions
- Jerick McKinnon UNDER 28.5 rushing yards
Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 completions
Joe Burrow averages 25.87 completions per game this season, above the set total of 24.5 for the AFC Championship. He also recorded 25 receptions in their regular season game against the Chiefs in Week 13.
It's worth noting that while the Chiefs don't give up a ton of yards through the air, they mostly keep things in front of them which leads to plenty of completions. Teams are completing 65.65% of passes against them, which ranks 20th in the NFL. They also allow 24 completions per game which ranks 28th in the league.
I think we're see Burrow reach at least 25 completions in this game.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 6.5 receptions
Up until last week, betting on Ja'Marr Chase to go over his receptions total was a moneymaker week in and week out. The weather and game script undoubtedly led to him only hauling in five receptions, but before that he had recorded at least seven receptions in nine-straight games.
It's a bit of a juicy prop at -148, but I still think it's worth a wager.
Jerick McKinnon UNDER 27.5 rushing yards
Jerick McKinnon is not the primary rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, so I love that we can get the UNDER at 27.5 yards in this game. McKinnon's main role is to catch the ball out of the backfield, but that won't factor into his rushing yards.
Even last week, when he had 11 carries, McKinnon only racked up 25 rushing yards. He only surpassed this total three times all season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.