Bengals vs Panthers Best Bets for Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals look to rebound this week against the Carolina Panthers. For those who enjoy betting, let's take a look at the best bets from FanDuel for this game pitting the 4-4 Bengals against the 2-6 Panthers.
Best Bengals Bets Week 9: Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns
With the Bengals secondary so banged up, the offense is going to need to score points on Sunday because it might be easier for the Panthers to do so when the two square off. That's why Joe Burrow tossing for more than two touchdowns seems like something that could realistically happen. He'll be eager to show that last week's performance was a total fluke.
Best Bengals Bets Week 9: Joe Burrow OVER 275 Yards Passing
I'm sticking with Burrow here because he'll be ready to show that he isn't the same guy from Week 8. In Weeks 6 and 7, Burrow had no problem airing out the pigskin and he'll get back to that again, especially if this game becomes a shootout.
Best Bengals Bets Week 9: Tyler Boyd OVER 57.5 Yards Receiving
With Ja'Marr Chase still sidelined for this matchup, look for Burrow to turn to Tyler Boyd early and often. Boyd has been sort of forgotten about in this offense due to Chase and Tee Higgins playing out of their minds but he's always Mr. Reliable for Burrow and the rest of the offense.
