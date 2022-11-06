Bengals vs Panthers: Breaking down the Week 9 announcers
Week 8 was difficult for the Cincinnati Bengals as they got curb-stomped by the Browns on Halloween night. It's a new week though and the Bengals still have everything they want right in front of them.
They're only one game back of the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC North with a 5-3 record and also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati. It's not great that the stripes are 0-3 in the division to this point but there are three divisional games left and if nothing else, they can still claim one of the three Wild Card spots.
Up next for the reigning AFC champs isn't a divisional foe, though. They'll host the Carolina Panthers, who are in the midst of a rough season. They fired their coach two weeks ago and have an XFL quarterback running their offense. Not ideal.
Who is on the call for Bengals vs Panthers?
Since the Panthers are the visiting team this weekend and hail from the NFC, this game will be televised on FOX. That means Bengals fans will hear some voices they're not familiar with in the broadcast booth.
On the call for Bengals vs Panthers is Kevin Kugler for play-by-play, Mark Sanchez as the analyst, and Laura Okmin as the sideline reporter. Kugler is known for his announcing work in college basketball but he also dabbles in the NFL and Big Ten football and basketball.
Sanchez was a first-round pick in 2009 and spent five years with the Jets. He also spent time with the Eagles, Broncos, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington before moving into the broadcast booth with FOX.
Okmin is the third-longest tenured sideline reporter in the league, per her website.
This is a big game for Cincinnati, as they have a chance to enter their Week 10 BYE with a 5-4 record. They're also massive favorites over the Panthers and they're at home, so there's no reason for them to lose this one.