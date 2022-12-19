Bengals vs Patriots Prediction and Odds for Week 16
It doesn't matter what the situation is -- The Cincinnati Bengals just keep winning! They're on a six-game win streak and look to improve it to seven against the New England Patriots.
Unfortunately, when most people think of these two teams, it's usually because Bill Belichick famously said "We're onto Cincinnati" after the Patriots got curb-stomped by the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in 2014. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that season and the "We're onto Cincinnati" went down in history.
A lot has changed since then, however. It's been the Bengals who have been to a Super Bowl more recently and it's the Bengals who have better odds to reach the Super Bowl. This game isn't going to be the layup that some fans might think it will be but it'll hopefully move the stripes to 11-4 on the season.
Bengals vs Patriots Odds Week 16
According to BetMGM, the Bengals are 4-point favorites on the road. The moneylines were -210 for Cincinnati and +170 for New England. The over/under was not available at the time of this writing.
Bengals vs Patriots Prediction Week 16
The Patriots can barely move the ball on offense so it'll be up to their defense to try and rattle Joe Burrow and make something happen in this game. I don't see that happening.
Let's go with a 32-20 Bengals victory to move the good guys to 11-4 on the year!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.