Predicting the final four games of the Bengals 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have four games remaining on their 2022 regular-season schedule and currently control their own destiny. If they win out, the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed can be theirs.
I predicted the team's final five games last week but now that we're getting down to the nitty gritty, why not do another predictions piece?
Week 15 @ Buccaneers
Okay so the last time I predicted the rest of the schedule, I penciled this game in as a loss. My logic was that Tom Brady is Tom Brady and sometimes weird things happen in games where he's quarterbacking the opponent's offense whether it's BS calls or what have you.
After seeing the Bucs get manhandled by a seventh-round rookie quarterback and Brady looking like a 45-year-old signal caller, I'll admit I was an idiot for thinking the Bengals would lose this game. Maybe they still do, as anything can happen on any given Sunday but if the Bengals play the way they've been playing in recent weeks and the Bucs play the way they've looked in recent weeks, this game should be a cakewalk for Joe Burrow and company.