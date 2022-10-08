Bengals vs Ravens: Who the experts are taking in Week 5 AFC North showdown
The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Baltimore Ravens on primetime TV in Week 5. In this presumed high-scoring affair, who do the experts think will take home the dub?
On one hand, you have a franchise quarterback, an elite receiver room, and a top-10 defense. On the other, you have another franchise quarterback (in MVP form, we might add), a rejuvenated rushing attack, and experienced coaching.
Burrow and the Bengals ripped the Ravens apart in two meetings in 2021, but something tells us these aren't the same teams from last year. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been playing his way into MVP contention and will be the first legit starting quarterback the Bengals face this year.
After playing against the likes of Cooper Rush, Joe Flacco, and Teddy Bridgewater, the Bengals' stout defense will face its toughest opponent armed with a bitter thirst for revenge.
Who are the experts favoring in Week 5?
- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bengals 36, Ravens 33
- Todd Karpovich, Sports Illustrated: Ravens 27, Bengals 23
- The Arizona Republic: Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Bengals, Ravens will come out with guns firing in Week 5
To give another vote to the Ravens: the folks over at The Athletic didn't give an exact score prediction but out of ten writers, only two picked the Bengals to take home the victory.
The Ravens enter as 3-point favorites at home, and they certainly have the talent to outplay a Bengals team that has since fallen off the pedestal after their 2021 Super Bowl run.
Currently, the Ravens’ offense is ranked third in scoring in the NFL. The Bengals, however, have only conceded 70 points through the first four weeks.
Most are predicting this matchup to be a dazzling display of two powerhouse offenses, and it all could come down to each team's ability to close out games.
Baltimore has trailed for less than 30 seconds this season yet is only 2-2 since the Ravens have developed a penchant for blowing leads.
Can the Ravens change the narrative this week? Will the Bengals bounce back to last year's form? So many questions -- Sunday night will bring the answers.