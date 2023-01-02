Best Monday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Picks, Same Game Parlay for Bills vs. Bengals
With the top spot in the AFC on the line, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet up to wrap up Week 17 on Monday Night Football between two of the best young quarterbacks in the sport.
The Bills currently hold the top record in the AFC at 12-3, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the No. 1 spot, but have the tiebreaker with their regular season victory vs. the Chiefs back on October 16.
The Bengals may not have the best record, but they sit at 11-4, and have been the best covering team in the NFL not just this season, but since the 2000 season.
Here are the latest odds for this evening's showdown from Cincinnati:
You can find my best bet for today's game, as well as my three favorite player props ahead of Monday Night Football here, but this article will focus on three specific options that I believe offer terrific value on the board outside of the usual group of players to find the end zone.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Bengals
- James Cook (+230)
- Tyler Boyd (+350)
- Joe Burrow (+490)
James Cook (+230)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs might seem like the two biggest threats for Cincinnati to keep out of the end zone, but rookie running back James Cook deserves to be included in this list.
After a slow start to the year, Cook has come on very strong down the stretch of the season, and is now tied for the league lead in yards-per-carry with another rookie standout in Breece Hall.
Cook rushed for a season high 99 yards last week and has scored in two straight games. He's an integral component of the Bills' game plan, and offers very good odds to find the end zone.
Tyler Boyd (+350)
I wrote up Boyd as one of my three favorite Bills vs. Bengals prop bets earlier this morning here at Stripe Hype.
The veteran slot receiver has nearly as many red zone targets as Tee Higgins over the last several games, but significantly longer odds to find the end zone. Could that be a result of Higgins scoring in four straight? Certainly, but variance when it comes to touchdowns should also be considered, and Boyd has been on the wrong side the last few weeks.
With his injured finger looking much better this week, of all the Bengals receivers' odds, Boyd offers by far and away the most bang for your buck.
Joe Burrow (+490)
I love betting on quarterbacks to find their way in for six, especially in massive stake games like tonight.
Burrow isn't afraid to sacrifice his body to stretch into the end zone, and Burrow has rushed five touchdowns already this season, taking off out of the pocket no loess than three times since Halloween.
With the improvements to the offensive line in the second half of the season, Burrow hasn't needed to take off and run as often, but with Buffalo's strength in locking down opposing receivers, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former No. 1 pick look to do the dirty work himself.
Best Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay for Bills vs. Bengals
Using the same game parlay, or SGP feature over at FanDuel Sportsbook, this five-leg play on tonight's matchup pays out at +470 odds, meaning a $25 wager would win $117.58!
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD Scorer (-120)
- Joe Mixon 25+ Rushing Yards (-900)
- James Cook 25+ Rushing Yards (-148)
- Tyler Boyd 25+ Receiving Yards (-205)
- OVER 37.5 Total Points (-720)
Follow all of Ben's betting plays in real-time HERE!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.