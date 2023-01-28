Bet this Joe Burrow prop in AFC Championship Game
We're just one day away from the AFC Championship.
The Cincinnati Bengals will go to war with the Kansas City Chiefs as they try to advance to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.
In this article, I'm going to break down a prop bet that I think is a must-bet for the big game. I wagered on it myself, and I'll let you know why I think you should too. Let's dive into it.
Joe Burrow will complete plenty of passes in AFC Championship
Joe Burrow averages 25.87 completions per game this season, right at the current set total of 25.5 But, I have good reason to believe he'll go above that total on Sunday against the Chiefs.
First of all, the Chiefs allow plenty of completions. Their zone coverage scheme and "don't get beat deep" philosophy leads to them not giving up a ton of yards, but they give up a fair amount of completions.
To illustrate that fact, just look at the stats. They rank 28th in the NFL in opponent completions per game, giving up an average of 24. Yet, they only give up an average of 9.2 yards per completion, which was the third best mark in the league this year.
Furthermore, with the Bengals dealing with a banged-up offensive line, they've switched to more of a quick passing game. Burrow doesn't have the time for a five-step drop and a deep ball, so instead, they've been doing plenty of short and quick routes. That may not lead to a ton of yards, but it will lead to a good number of completions.
