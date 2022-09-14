Biggest disappointments from Bengals 2022 offseason
Losing Kendric Pryor to the Jaguars
Kendric Pryor had the best preseason of any Bengals receiver. The prevailing thought was that he would make the final 53-man roster. It was not meant to be.
Fans were left hoping that the undrafted wideout from Wisconsin would slip through waivers and onto the practice squad. Instead, the Jacksonville Jaguars swooped in and signed him to their 53-man roster.
It was going to be difficult for any receiver to make the roster who was not here last year but Pryor did everything none is supposed to do during the offseason. In the end, it was a numbers game that somehow Pryor lost. He learned a lot from his short time in the Queen City. Now he can take that knowledge with him and excel in Jacksonville. And hey, we have a reason to check out Jaguars football, so there’s that.
Now the hope is that Cincinnati does not eventually regret exposing Pryor to the waiver wire.
These are minor disappointments from the offseason. However, the roster remains stacked as the Bengals start their defense of the AFC Championship. Let’s hope these small things do not affect the big picture this year or the next.
Who Dey?!