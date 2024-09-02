3 bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 season
By Jason Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2024 season looking for something to prove. Cincinnati missed the playoffs last season after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury and became a bit of an afterthought in the league despite still having a winning record.
Cincinnati is looking to prove to the NFL world that it is still a legitimate Super Bowl contender that can dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, the Bengals have already done it once and they have all the right pieces to do it again.
It is impossible to predict exactly how the 2024 season is going to go. After all, nobody could have predicted the Bengals would lose Burrow and still finish with a winning record. However, that never stopped us from trying.
3 bold predictions for the Bengals in 2024:
1. Bengals make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid receiver in NFL history
This prediction may take care of itself sooner rather than later. Ja'Marr Chase is currently embroiled in contract discussions with the Bengals, who are definitely feeling the pressure and want to get something done before the start of the regular season.
There is no reason to add a distraction to the 2024 season so the Bengals should look to get this deal done sooner rather than later. The team is going to end up paying him, anyway, and any wasted time could be detrimental to the 2024 season.
Chase is likely asking for record-setting money and with how the NFL market works, he will get it. Justin Jefferson set the all-time record and there is no doubt that Chase's camp is asking for a deal that will pay him slightly more per year with more guarantees.
Our prediction is a four-year, $144 million contract with $115 million guaranteed.
2. Kris Jenkins is firmly in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year
Outright picking a second-round interior defensive lineman to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year might be a bit too bold, despite how optimistic fans feel about Kris Jenkins heading into his rookie season with the Bengals.
Jenkins, although slightly undersized compared to NFL defensive lineman, is a physical specimen coming from one of the most successful college programs, Michigan. If Jenkins was just slightly larger he would have been a bonafide first-round pick. He will play like that in his rookie season with Cincinnati.
Jenkins' pass-rush ability jumps off his tape and he is in the perfect defense to generate pressure from the interior on the quarterback. He is going to start the year as a rotational defensive lineman who plays behind Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill and comes in on passing downs. But as the year progresses, he should see more and more playing time in Lou Anarumo's defense.
There really were not many elite defensive prospects in this year's class and the door is wide open for Jenkins to steal the award even though he might not be a concrete starter in Week 1. How is that for bold?
3. The Bengals win the AFC North
This one might not feel as bold for Bengals fans who have high hopes for the team but the fact of the matter is that Cincinnati is not the favorite to win the division. Coming off an excellent season in 2023, the Baltimore Ravens are the rightful favorites. Cincy is second behind Baltimore but even the Cleveland Browns are receiving some sleeper buzz.
With a healthy Burrow and a happy Chase (after paying him), the Bengals are in a great position to take advantage of a relatively easy schedule outside of the AFC North games.
Four of the Bengals' first six games are against teams who should pick in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft with the two outliers being against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. If Cincy can go 1-1 in those two tough games that will create a 5-1 start that should give the team momentum to win the division.
The schedule does get tougher in the second half but it is certainly doable for the Bengals. Baltimore will likely take a small step back with a tougher schedule and if Cincy can just go 7-4 in the final 11 after a 5-1 start that should be enough to win the division.